Saudi Arabia says does not want war but ready to respond with 'all strength'

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will do its best to avoid war in the region but stands ready to respond with “all strength and determination,” following last week’s attacks on Saudi oil tankers and installations, a senior official said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, speaking at a news conference, accused Iran of seeking to destabilize the region and urged the international community to take responsibility to stop the Islamic republic from doing so.