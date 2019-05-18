World News
May 18, 2019 / 11:30 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UAE calls for Arab unity at 'critical' time after tanker attacks

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that “critical circumstances” in the region require a united Gulf Arab and Arab stand, amid heightened tensions with Iran following last week’s attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the UAE.

A foreign ministry statement published on state news agency WAM welcomed a call by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to convene emergency summits in Mecca to discuss implications of the tanker attacks and a strike two days later on oil installations in the kingdom.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
