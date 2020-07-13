Saudi oil exports in Aug to stay at July level: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in August will remain the same as in July as the extra barrels the kingdom is set to pump next month under an OPEC+ deal will be consumed domestically to meet rising power generation demand, industry sources told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia often burns more oil - estimated at about 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) - during the hot summer months for power generation.

This summer the demand for oil burning is set to rise more than last year due to COVID-19 movement restrictions which have forced millions of people to stay home.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others led by Russia, known as OPEC+, have been cutting oil output since May by a record 9.7 million bpd. Under their agreement, after July the cuts are due to taper to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Key OPEC+ ministers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia as members of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), will hold talks on Wednesday to review the oil market and compliance with the OPEC+ cut pact.