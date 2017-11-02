FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Energy Minister Falih says concerned about Asia's future energy security
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 5:38 AM / in 31 minutes

Saudi Energy Minister Falih says concerned about Asia's future energy security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that he was worried about future energy security, especially in Asia, because of strong demand growth, and reiterated his country’s support for a global oil supply cut pact ahead of an OPEC meeting later this month.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the opening of Baghdad International Exhibition, Baghdad, Iraq October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

“I am concerned about future energy security – especially in Asia, where demand is rising much faster than the industrialized economies. Without the higher investment levels... energy security may be fatally compromised,” Falih said in a speech in Bangkok.

Falih said the oil market’s supply and demand balances continued to tighten and global oil inventories are falling, while compliance with the OPEC-led pact to curb supplies has been “excellent”.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next on Nov. 30 in Vienna.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.