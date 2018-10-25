FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Saudi's Falih says market intervention may be needed to cut oil stockpiles

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih believes there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles after increases in recent months, he said in comments to state TV.

“We (have) entered the stage of worrying about this increase,” Al-Falih told state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya.

He added that intervention might be required to return to the stability reached after “tireless efforts during the past year and a half”.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by David Goodman

