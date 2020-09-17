Saudi Arabia's July crude exports tick up from historic lows - JODI

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports bounced back to 5.73 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 4.98 million bpd in June, official data showed on Thursday.

June’s exports were the weakest recorded in data stretching back to 2002.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.