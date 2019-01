FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks to the media during Saudi government ministers brief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to work closely with the United States on its plans to build nuclear power generation capacity in the oil producing kingdom, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

Riyadh wants Washington to be “part and parcel” of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program, which will be entirely for peaceful purposes, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

He also said the United States was a key provider for nuclear technology.