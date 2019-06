FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pumped 9.65 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), cutting deeper than its production target under a global pact to reduce oil supply, a Saudi oil industry source said on Monday.

The world’s top oil exporter’s output target under an OPEC-led supply cut agreement is 10.3 million bpd.