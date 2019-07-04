Saudi Arabia lowers August Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has set the August official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light crude for sale to Asia at $2.45 a barrel above Oman-Dubai quotes, Aramco said in a statement on Thursday.
The price is 25 cents a barrel lower than the previous month.
The August OSP for Arab Super Light crude was set at a premium of $4.45 a barrel while the OSP for Arab Extra Light crude was at a premium of $2.65 a barrel.
Arab Medium crude’s OSP for August was at a premium of $1.75 a barrel and Arab Heavy was priced at a premium of 85 cents a barrel.
All the prices for Asia are set at differentials to the monthly average price of Platts Dubai and DME Oman.
