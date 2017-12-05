FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia raises official prices for all crude to Asia in January
December 5, 2017 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia raises official prices for all crude to Asia in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude oil grades to Asia in January, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

The producer raised its January official selling price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by 40 cents a barrel from the previous month to a premium of $1.65 a barrel to the average of the Oman and Dubai prices published by price reporting agency Platts, he said.

This is the highest premium for the flagship Saudi grade since September 2014, Reuters data showed.

The price hikes for January were in line with a Reuters survey carried out last week.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

