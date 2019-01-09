Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit: source

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a slight rise in its crude oil and gas reserves after being independently audited on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia’s reserves of easily recoverable oil have long been the world’s largest.

For nearly 30 years - despite rising production, large swings in oil prices and improved technology - Riyadh has annually reported the same number for reserves at around 261 billion barrels, according to a statistical review by BP.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih is due to hold a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to make the announcement at around 11.30 local time (0830 GMT).

He is also expected to provide further updates on the country’s energy strategy.