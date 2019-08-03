Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

“We confirm that we will continue to hold such meetings and talks between our two countries to ensure further progress, partnership, investment development and mutual trade,” Al-Falih added during the meeting.