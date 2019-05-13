Iran calls for investigation into incidents to ships near UAE: ISNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman called incidents on Sunday to ships near the coast of Fujairah “worrisome and dreadful”, and asked for an investigation into aspects of the matter.

Abbas Mousavi was cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying “such incidents have negative impact on maritime transportation security”, and asking for regional countries to be “vigilant against destabilizing plots of foreign agents”.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that two Saudi oil tankers were targeted on Sunday in “a sabotage attack” off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates, threatening the security of global oil supplies.