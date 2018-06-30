Trump, Saudi king discuss oil markets, no mention of production plans

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the need to preserve oil market stability and the efforts of oil-producing countries to compensate for any potential shortage, in a phone call reported by Saudi state media on Saturday.

The statement did not mention any intention by Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, to raise production to 2 million barrels per day. Trump said in a tweet he had asked the king for such an increase and the king had agreed,