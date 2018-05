DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih called China’s energy chief on Friday to discuss cooperation between the two countries and review the oil market, according to a statement from the Saudi energy ministry.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Nuer Bekri, administrator of the National Energy Administration of China, told Falih he hopes Saudi Arabia “can take further substantial actions to guarantee adequate supply” in the crude oil market, the statement said.