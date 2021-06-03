Premature to talk about oil market overheating, Saudi minister says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - It would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market before seeing higher demand, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

“There will always be a good amount of supply to meet demand, but we’ll have to see demand before you see supply,” he said when asked about the overheating risk at the St Petersburg economic forum in Russia.