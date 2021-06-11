Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease oil output cuts from May to July and confirmed the decision at a meeting on June 1.
Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco for comment.
Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue
