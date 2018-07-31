FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi cabinet approves higher committee for hydrocarbons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would form a higher committee for hydrocarbons to be headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the state news agency SPA said.

The decision was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman. The Higher Committee for Hydrocarbon Affairs will include as members the energy minister as well as the ministers of trade, finance and economy, the statement said.

“The committee will be a reference for all hydrocarbon issues and everything relating to them and a representative of the state’s rights linked to them,” the statement on SPA said.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

