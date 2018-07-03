Saudi cabinet says kingdom ready to use spare oil capacity as needed: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday affirmed the kingdom’s readiness to deploy its spare oil production capacity to maintain market balance and stability, a statement carried by state news agency SPA said.
The kingdom would use its spare capacity to address any future variations in supply and demand in coordination with other oil-producing countries, it said, after calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Arabia to raise production.
