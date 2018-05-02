Saudi oil minister says producers will adjust plans if needed: newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday top oil producers would maintain supply curbs until the end of 2018 while continuing to monitor oil markets and adjust plans if needed, al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.

Khalid al-Falih, speaking to the Arabic-language business newspaper, said oil prices are determined by the market and volatility does not serve producers or customers.

OPEC and non-OPEC countries struck a production supply agreement in January 2017 to remove 1.8 million barrels per day from global markets and end a supply glut.