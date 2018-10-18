Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Saudi fiasco sets Wall Street ablaze

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bankers and officials have ditched a huge Saudi shindig after Turkey accused the kingdom of killing a prominent journalist – but big deal fees and oil reserves make the kingdom hard to shun. Breakingviews columnists discuss the financial ramifications of the diplomatic crisis.
If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.
