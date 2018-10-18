Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Saudi fiasco sets Wall Street ablaze

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bankers and officials have ditched a huge Saudi shindig after Turkey accused the kingdom of killing a prominent journalist – but big deal fees and oil reserves make the kingdom hard to shun. Breakingviews columnists discuss the financial ramifications of the diplomatic crisis.

A television screen shows the days losses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.