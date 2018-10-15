BlackRock CEO Fink no longer attending Saudi conference: source

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink will no longer attend a high profile conference in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to withdraw amid concerns about a missing journalist.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, speaks at the Secretary General's High-Level meeting on Financing during 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The world’s largest fund manager had previously planned to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Executives from media, technology and financial firms have in the last few days withdrawn from the conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-25.