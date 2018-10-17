Opposition Labour says UK should consider Saudi sanctions over Khashoggi

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should consider sanctions on Saudi Arabia if its response to questions over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is inadequate, Labour opposition finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Wednesday.

He told reporters at a lunch in parliament: “If we are not getting the legitimate answers that you would expect, we have got to be one of those countries, because of our special relationship with Saudi ... that leads in the reaction to it and that does mean, yes, diplomatic isolation but it also means economic sanctions.”