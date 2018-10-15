FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UK wants detailed response from Saudi on missing journalist: PM May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain expects the Saudi government to provide a detailed response to questions over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of Riyadh’s policies, disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering his country’s diplomatic mission in Istanbul. Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed, while Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

“We expect the Saudi government to provide a complete and detailed response,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Wiliam James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

