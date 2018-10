WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CNBC cable news network added its name on Friday to the growing list of media companies that have pulled out of a Saudi investment conference this month, citing the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“CNBC will no longer participate in the FII in Riyadh due to the continuing questions surrounding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” it said in a Twitter post.