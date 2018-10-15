Saudi Arabia to hold investment forum despite key speakers pulling out

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will go ahead with a major investment conference planned later this month despite key speakers and partners pulling out after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a statement from the organizers said on Monday.

“With more than 150 speakers confirmed from over 140 different organizations, including 17 global partner organizations, the FII (Future Investment Initiative) program will closely examine how investment can be used to drive growth opportunities, fuel innovation and tackle global challenges,” the Public Investment Fund in an e-mailed statement.