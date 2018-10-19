FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi investment summit moving ahead with updated program: spokesman

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi investment conference will go ahead later this month with an updated program that includes heads of state from Arab world, Africa and Asia, a conference spokesperson said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Participants walk during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

A string of Western executives have pulled out of Riyadh’s Future Investment Initiative conference in the wake of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But the spokesperson said plans were moving ahead on an updated program. “This includes heads of state from the Arab world, Africa and Asia, as well as business leaders, investors and innovators from across the world.”

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Heavens

