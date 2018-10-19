FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 19, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Congress will be involved in U.S. response to Khashoggi case

1 Min Read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Congress will be involved in determining the U.S. response to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I’m going to have very much Congress involved in determining what to do,” Trump told reporters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I will very much listen to what Congress has to say. They feel very strongly about it also. So I’ll be doing this with Congress,” he said.

Congress is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.