October 16, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi consul general leaves Turkey for Riyadh: Turkish broadcasters

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s consul general in Istanbul left Turkey for Riyadh on Tuesday, Turkish broadcasters said.

FILE PHOTO: Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammad al-Otaibi gives a tour of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

Mohammad al-Otaibi left Turkey on a commercial flight hours before his residence was expected to be searched by Turkish police in relation to the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi two weeks ago.

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2. Saudi Arabia has denied any role in his disappearance.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans

