October 17, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Turkish investigators examine Saudi consulate in Istanbul for second time

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A small group of Turkish investigators are examining the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday, a Reuters photographer said, the second such search this week of the premises after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago.

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish police officer stands guard outside the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The search at the consulate appeared to mostly focus on the backyard, the photographer said.

Turkish investigators had searched the consulate for nine hours on Monday. They also started searching the Saudi consul’s residence on Wednesday.

Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Sarah Dadouch

