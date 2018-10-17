FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 17, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Crime scene investigators leave Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul: live feed

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A group of crime scene investigators left the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul after examining the premises on Wednesday, live footage from the scene showed.

Turkish investigators had searched the Saudi consulate for nine hours on Monday as part of the investigation into the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the consulate more than two weeks ago.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.