October 14, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Egypt calls for transparent investigation of Khashoggi case

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Sunday called for a transparent investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and warned against the case being used to politically exploit Saudi Arabia.

FILE PHOTO: Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

“Egypt stresses the importance of revealing the truth of what happened in a transparent investigation,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

The country said it was monitoring developments “with concern” and supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts to deal with the situation, the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

