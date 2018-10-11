U.S. expects information from Saudi ambassador on missing journalist: State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to United States is headed back to Riyadh and the U.S. government expects him to provide information on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he returns to Washington, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“I’m told that he’s headed back to his home country, and we expect some information when he gets back,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a media briefing.