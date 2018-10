ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia spoke by telephone on Sunday evening and discussed the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish presidential sources said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a millitary ceremony in Isparta, Turkey October 12, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

They said the leaders stressed the importance of their two countries creating a joint working group as part of the investigation.