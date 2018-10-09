EU expects investigation of Khashoggi disappearance, Mogherini says

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union fully supports U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called on Saudi Arabia to investigate the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, EU policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini is welcomed by Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva at Necessidades palace in Lisbon, Portugal October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

“We are fully aligned with the U.S. position on this,” Mogherini told reporters in Lisbon. “We expect a full-out investigation and full transparency from Saudi authorities on what happened.”

Khashoggi, a former newspaper editor in Saudi Arabia, disappeared eight days ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities believe he was killed inside the consulate.

On Monday, Pompeo said the United States was “concerned by his disappearance” and asked the Saudi Arabia government to support a “thorough investigation”.