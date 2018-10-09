EU expects investigation of Khashoggi disappearance, Mogherini says

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union fully supports U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called on Saudi Arabia to investigate the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, EU policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“We are fully aligned with the U.S. position on this,” Mogherini told reporters in Lisbon. “We expect a full-out investigation and full transparency from Saudi authorities on what happened.”

Khashoggi, a former newspaper editor in Saudi Arabia, disappeared eight days ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities believe he was killed inside the consulate.

On Monday, Pompeo said the United States was “concerned by his disappearance” and asked the Saudi Arabia government to support a “thorough investigation”.