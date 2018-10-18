UK trade minister Fox has pulled out of Saudi investment summit: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox has pulled out of a Saudi investment summit next week, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Fox was listed as a speaker at the Riyadh summit, which other European ministers and business leaders have also said they will no longer attend following criticism of the kingdom over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Department for International Trade was not immediately able to confirm the BBC report.