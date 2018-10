DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it will adopt a wait-and-see approach to the case of prominent critic of Tehran’s arch rival Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“We prefer to wait until more details and facts are revealed ... It is too early to comment,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told a news conference, broadcast live on state TV.