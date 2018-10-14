FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Britain, France, Germany call for 'credible investigation' into Khashoggi disappearance

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany called on the Saudi and Turkish authorities on Sunday to mount a “credible investigation” into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying they were treating the incident with “the utmost seriousness”.

“There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and - if relevant - to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account,” foreign ministers from the three countries said in a joint statement.

“We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities,” the statement by British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany’s Heiko Maas said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter

