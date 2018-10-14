JP Morgan CEO Dimon cancels plans to attend Saudi investor event

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has canceled plans to attend a Saudi Arabian investor conference later this month, the company said on Sunday, the latest high-profile cancellation after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The company did not elaborate on the reasons for Dimon’s decision not to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, and did not comment on whether concerns about the disappearance of Khashoggi were a factor.