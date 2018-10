CAIRO (Reuters) - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed the strength of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkey in a telephone call with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Saudi press agency said late on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends the inauguration of the Haramain Railway connecting Mecca and Medina with the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 25, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

The king thanked the Erdogan for welcoming the Saudi proposal to form a joint working group to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and said no one could undermine their relationship.