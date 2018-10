RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi King Salman at his palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, reporters traveling with the envoy said, to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul two weeks ago.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

“I hope you are comfortable here,” the king told Pompeo, according to the reporters. Pompeo responded, “Thank you for accepting my visit on behalf of President Trump.”