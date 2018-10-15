FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

KKR executives pull out of Saudi conference: sources

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Joseph Bae, co-president and co-chief operating officer of private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), and David Petraeus, chairman of the KKR Global Institute, have withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative conference to be held in Saudi Arabia next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Global Institute is a research organization owned by KKR that supports its investment committees and portfolio companies.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The two men are just the latest senior U.S. corporate executives to decide to not attend the high-profile conference amid concerns about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom and a U.S. resident.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler

