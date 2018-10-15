KKR executives pull out of Saudi conference: sources

(Reuters) - Joseph Bae, co-president and co-chief operating officer of private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), and David Petraeus, chairman of the KKR Global Institute, have withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative conference to be held in Saudi Arabia next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Global Institute is a research organization owned by KKR that supports its investment committees and portfolio companies.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The two men are just the latest senior U.S. corporate executives to decide to not attend the high-profile conference amid concerns about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom and a U.S. resident.