France's Macron says Khashoggi affair worrying, will speak with Turks, Saudis

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was “extremely worried” by the disappearance of veteran Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and would speak on the issue with Saudi and Turkish leaders in the coming days.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he visits Station F startup campus in Paris, France October 9, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters -/File Photo

“I am waiting for the truth and complete clarity to be established “, Macron said in an interview with France 24 television. “What’s been mentioned is serious, very serious (...) France wants everything to be done so that we have all the truth on this case of which the first elements are extremely worrying.”

He said he would take a stance on the issue once the facts were clear and that he would discuss the matter with the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.