October 16, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate leader says needs facts in Khashoggi case before acting

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers need to find out what happened in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi before taking any steps against Saudi Arabia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell told Bloomberg News on Tuesday, calling U.S.-Saudi relations “not great.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters after the U.S. Senate confirmed the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“Clearly we need to find out what happened before deciding what action should be taken,” McConnell said, according to Bloomberg News. “I can’t imagine if what we think happened, that we would take no action.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

