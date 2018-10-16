FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says Pompeo, Saudi crown prince back journalist Khashoggi probe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at their meeting on Tuesday “agreed on the importance of a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation that provides answers” over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a U.S. statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

“The Secretary reiterated the President’s concern with respect to Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, as well as the President’s desire to determine what happened,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said of the meeting that took place in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
