October 16, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo tells Saudis U.S. is concerned about Khashoggi: State Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expressed concern about the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Riyadh with the country’s foreign minister and thanked Saudi King Salman for his commitment to investigating it, the State Department said.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Pompeo met with both King Salman and Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Jubeir. “The secretary reiterated U.S. concern over Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance” in his meeting with the foreign minister, State Department Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

