October 13, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia denies allegations regarding murder of Khashoggi: interior minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia denied allegations regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Interior Minister said late on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

He said that allegations about orders to murder Khashoggi were “lies” targeting the government, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage. Saudi officials have said that he left shortly afterwards but Turkish officials and his fiancée, who was waiting outside, have said that he never came out.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toni Reinhold

