Turkish foreign minister says no 'confession' from Saudis over Khashoggi

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey had “not received a confession” from Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he visited its consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

A member of security staff stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

At a news conference, Cavusoglu said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bring more information on the issue when he arrives in Turkey after a visit to Saudi Arabia.