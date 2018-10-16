FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Turkish foreign minister says no 'confession' from Saudis over Khashoggi

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey had “not received a confession” from Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he visited its consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

A member of security staff stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

At a news conference, Cavusoglu said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bring more information on the issue when he arrives in Turkey after a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
